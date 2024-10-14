7 Brew is officially making its debut in Beavercreek at the end of October

7 Brew will be handing out additional free small drinks during opening week, Oct. 28 through Nov. 1, from 7 to 8 a.m., noon to 1 p.m. and 5 to 6 p.m. A swag day is planned for Nov. 2. Those that purchase a large drink will receive a free shirt.

The Arkansas-based coffee chain offers a lot more than coffee. Customers can expect teas, lemonades, smoothies and shakes as well as their own branded energy drinks.

7 Brew has more than 20,000 flavor combinations for customers to choose from. Customer favorites include the Blondie with vanilla and caramel breve or the Ocean Breeze energy drink with blue raspberry and coconut.

The Beavercreek location at 2550 N. Fairfield Road, across the parking lot from the new REI Co-op, features a double lane drive-thru without speakers. All orders are taken face-to-face — allowing employees to make a personal connection.

7 Brew began in Rogers, Arkansas, with “a desire to change drive-thru coffee into a fun, mind-blowing experience for everyone,” its website stated. The 7 Brew philosophy is to cultivate “kindness and joy with every drink – through our service, speed, quality, energy and atmosphere.”

The company now operates 278 stands across the country including one in Springfield at 2001 E. Main St.

For more information, visit 7brew.com.