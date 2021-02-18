Can you help Dayton police ID suspect who robbed same Dollar General several times?

Dayton police are asking for the public’s help to identify a man they say has robbed the same Dollar General store at gunpoint several times.
The most recent robber was around 8:30 p.m. Feb. 13, when the man entered the store at 445 Salem Ave. with a handgun.
He was most recently wearing a maroon hooded sweatshirt with the hood up and black pants and shoes.
Anyone who can recognize him or who knows anything about the robberies is asked to call Dayton police at 937-333-COPS or Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP.