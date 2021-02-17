Community assists in identifying suspect connected to stolen debit card

A tip from the public has helped identify a suspect in a case involving a stolen debit card, Dayton Police Information Specialist Cara Zinski-Neace reported.
Surveillance photos showed two male suspects involved in the incident. One was wearing a dark coat, dark green pants, a multi-colored head cover and lanyard with keys around his neck. The other suspect had short, dark hair and wore camouflage pants and a thick tan coat. They were driving a silver minivan.
Zinski-Neace reported that the suspect in a multi-colored head covering, the one that used the card, has been identified.
The suspects used the debit card at a store in the 1500 block of Huffman Avenue just after midnight on Dec. 26, 2020, Dayton Police reported.
If you recognize the suspects or have any information about this crime, Dayton officers ask you to call 937-333-COPS or Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP.