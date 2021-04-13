Can you help detectives find these 2 men wanted in Miami County?

The first suspect is Eric Coe, 42, of Bellefontaine who has two Miami County warrants for theft of a firearm and breaking and entering. Coe is suspected of numerous car break-ins in Brown, Lostcreek and Springcreek townships from December through February, according to a release from Sheriff Dave Duchak.

The second suspect is Brian Murray, 39, who has no known address. He has an arrest warrant out of Miami County for breaking and entering. Murray also has a warrant for possession of dangerous drugs through the Huber Heights Police Division. In Miami County, Murray is suspected in several scrap metal thefts from January through April in Bethel Twp., the sheriff said.