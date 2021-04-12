Fire official: Man hit by car admits false report about bridge jumper

A man hit by a car Monday evening on the Salem Avenue Bridge admitted making a false report an hour earlier about a person jumping from the Third Street Bridge, Dayon fire officials said.
Rescuers from the Dayton Fire Department launched a boat into the Great Miami River after a man called 911 to report that he “saw a man fling himself off the bridge into the water,” according to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center.
Credit: Jim Noelker
Crews did not find anyone in the water but the search remained underway when another call came in to emergency dispatchers at 5:37 p.m. about a pedestrian hit on the Salem Avenue Bridge over the Great Miami River in Dayton.
The pedestrian hit, a man, admitted to paramedics that he was the person who made a false report about seeing someone jump from the Third Street Bridge, according to a fire official.
It is not clear whether the man has been charged.