Fire official: Man hit by car admits false report about bridge jumper

Dayton Fire Department rescuers searched the Great Miami River Monday afternoon after a report that someone jumped from the Third Street Bridge. JIM NOELKER / STAFF
Credit: Jim Noelker

Crime & Law | 54 minutes ago
By Jen Balduf, Staff Writer

A man hit by a car Monday evening on the Salem Avenue Bridge admitted making a false report an hour earlier about a person jumping from the Third Street Bridge, Dayon fire officials said.

Rescuers from the Dayton Fire Department launched a boat into the Great Miami River after a man called 911 to report that he “saw a man fling himself off the bridge into the water,” according to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center.

Crews did not find anyone in the water but the search remained underway when another call came in to emergency dispatchers at 5:37 p.m. about a pedestrian hit on the Salem Avenue Bridge over the Great Miami River in Dayton.

The pedestrian hit, a man, admitted to paramedics that he was the person who made a false report about seeing someone jump from the Third Street Bridge, according to a fire official.

It is not clear whether the man has been charged.

