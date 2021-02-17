Can you help Riverside police find man wanted in domestic violence case?

Riverside police is asking for the public’s help to find a man who is wanted on a felony domestic violence charge.
The suspect, Troy White, is known to drive a red 1997 Jeep Grand Cherokee, the Riverside Police Department posted Tuesday on social media.
Anyone with information on White’s whereabouts is asked to call Riverside police at 937-233-2080 or email police@riversideoh.gov or send a private message on the department’s Facebook page.
