Can you ID Beavercreek theft suspect?

Beavercreek police are turning to the public for help to identify a theft suspect.
Police posted a surveillance image of the suspect on social media, taken shortly after 5 p.m. Thursday.
Anyone who recognizes the man or who has any information is urged to contact Beavercreek police officer Brian Cline at 937-426-1225.
*Public Assistance Requested* Can you identify this theft suspect? Please call Officer Cline at (937) 426-1225 if you have any info on the pictured male. Thanks!Posted by City of Beavercreek Police Department on Monday, October 5, 2020