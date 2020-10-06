X

Can you ID Beavercreek theft suspect?

Crime & Law | 51 minutes ago
By Staff Report

Beavercreek police are turning to the public for help to identify a theft suspect.

Police posted a surveillance image of the suspect on social media, taken shortly after 5 p.m. Thursday.

Anyone who recognizes the man or who has any information is urged to contact Beavercreek police officer Brian Cline at 937-426-1225.

*Public Assistance Requested* Can you identify this theft suspect? Please call Officer Cline at (937) 426-1225 if you have any info on the pictured male. Thanks!

Posted by City of Beavercreek Police Department on Monday, October 5, 2020

© 2020 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.