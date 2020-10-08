Can you ID woman who stole cellphone from 75-year-old Kroger shopper?

Surveillance video captured a Moraine Kroger shopper steal a cellphone Monday from a 75-year-old woman as she shopped at the store.
“The woman brazenly walked up to the victim’s shopping cart, reached into her purse and took her cellphone,” the post shared by Moraine police Tuesday on its Facebook page stated.
Now, police are asking for anyone who can identify the thief to contact them at 937-535-1166.
Meanwhile, Moraine police said they had these words for the culprit: “You know who you are … and you should be ashamed of yourself.”
