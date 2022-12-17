Candlelight vigil planned tonight for Fairborn student killed in crash

A candlelight vigil will be held tonight at Fairborn High School for the student who died in a car crash late Friday morning.
The vigil will take place at 7 p.m., according to Pam Gayheart, director of public relations for the Fairborn school district.
All other Fairborn Schools activities scheduled for Friday evening and through the weekend were cancelled.
Counseling will be offered at the high school from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, before the vigil. Additional counseling will be available Monday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., she said. People will enter through the main doors and check in at the main office for it, she said.
“Our hearts are with all of the families involved. We will continue to provide information as it becomes available,” Gayheart said.
A female Fairborn student was headed east on Dayton-Xenia Road on Friday morning, with two other juveniles in the car. They were struck at the intersection of Trebein Road by a dump truck that was headed south on Treibein, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Xenia Post.
The female driver succumbed to her injuries at the scene, while the other two passengers were sent to area hospitals, OSHP said. The identification of the student has not been released.