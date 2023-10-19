Canned chicken pot pie soup recalled due to undeclared allergen

More than 15,000 pounds of canned chicken pot pie soup from Aunt Kitt’s Foods, Inc. have been recalled because the soup includes soy, a known allergen, which wasn’t declared on the label.

The affected products are 15-ounce metal cans containing “HANOVER SOUP CLASSICS Chicken Pot Pie” with lot code P864 4893 23241950 and “BEST BY SEP 2026″ printed on top of the can, with establishment number “P-864″ inside the USDA mark of inspection.

According to the recall, the problem was reported by the company, who said that they conducted an inventory review and realized that they had used chicken with soy, which the label didn’t declare.

The USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service said that there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to eating the soup, but it was concerned that the soup may be in consumer’s pantries.

The FSIS urged consumers not to eat the soup, but to either throw it away or return it to where it was purchased.

Anyone with questions about the recall can call Shannon Wallen, Corporate QA Manager for Hanover Foods, at 1-800-888-4646.