Recalls: Thomas & Friends wooden trains, biometric gun safes

Fisher-Price’s Thomas & Friends wooden trains and Fortress biometric gun safes are under recall, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced Thursday.

On the Thomas & Friends Wooden Railway Truck & Crates and Thomas & Friends Wooden Railway Troublesome Truck & Paint trains, a small plastic piece containing a high-powered magnet that connects one train to another can detach or become loose, posing choking and magnet ingestion hazards to young children.

About 21,000 of the push along wooden trains under recall were sold for $17 at Barnes & Noble and specialty stores nationwide and online at from February 2022 through August 2023.

The Troublesome Truck & Crates is a black and gray train car with cargo of brown crates. The Troublesome Truck & Paint is a gray and black train car with cargo of gray paint cans and a yellow paint splatter on the side. Both train cars have faces on the front. The trains come with magnetic connectors to attach to other train cars.

The train cars measure about 3.6 inches long by 2.1 inches high. Model numbers HBJ89 (Troublesome Truck & Crates) and HPJ90 (Troublesome Truck & Paint) are on the bottom of the train cars.

There has been one report of the plastic connector coming loose but no injuries have been reported.

Consumers should immediately stop using the toys and go to www.service.mattel.com and click on “recalls & safety alerts” for instructions on how to receive a prepaid return label via email from Fisher-Price. The company will provide a full refund once the toy is received, according to the announcement.

The biometric lock on the gun safes can be opened by unauthorized users, posing a risk of serious injury or death.

Consumers should immediately stop using the biometric reader in the 61,000 recalled gun safes, remove the batteries and contact Fortress for a free replacement safe at www.fortresssafe.com or 833-588-9181.

There have been 39 incidents of consumers reporting that their safes were accessed, including a case in which a 12-year-old boy died from a firearm retrieved from one of these safes, according to the commission.

Safes under the recall are:

Model 11B20, Fortress Portable Safe with Biometric Lock

Model 44B10, Fortress Personal Safe with Pop up door and Biometric Lock

Model 44B10L, Legend Range & Field Personal Safe with Pop up door and Biometric Lock

Model 44B20, Fortress Medium Personal Safe with Biometric Lock

Model 55B20, Fortress Quick Access Safe with Biometric Lock

Model 55B30, Fortress Large Quick Access Safe with Biometric Lock

Model 55B30G, Gettysburg Large Quick Access Safe with Biometric Lock

Model 4BGGBP, Cabela’s 4 Gun Safe with Biometric Lock

Model 55B30BP, Cabela’s Biometric Personal Safe

The recalled gun safes are portable lock boxes, personal safes, pistol vaults and gun cabinets with brand names Fortress, Cabela’s, Gettysburg and Legend Range & Field. They were sold for between $44 and $290 from January 2019 through October 2023 at Bass Pro shops, Cabela’s, Scheel’s, Sportsman Guide, Optics Planet, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Gander, Rural King, Lowe’s and other stores nationwide and online.