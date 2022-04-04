Career Center panel to discuss pros/cons of hiring high school students

XENIA — The Greene County Career Center will host a panel discussion with employers and young employees about the pros and cons of hiring high school students at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday at the school’s Xenia campus.
The panel will give the perspective of both business owners and students with “an eye toward examining their needs as the job market changes,” according to an announcement. Students will give their perspective on what they expect from an employer, said public information officer Ron Bolender.
Panelists include Brian Albrecht from Albrecht Wood Interiors and Elizbeth Fig, a 2021 graduate from the center’s Construction Tech program. Fig was hired while still in high school and then kept on full-time.
Panelists also include representatives from the Xenia YMCA, current GCCC senior Zoe Evans, and curriculum supervisor Brett Doudican, who will talk about Ohio law regarding hiring high school students and the school’s process regarding work-based learning.
The event is free and open to the public, especially employers looking for insight on the do’s and don’ts of hiring young people, Bolender said.
The Greene County Career Center is located at 532 Innovation Drive, Xenia. The event will be held in the Greene Room, found by entering at Door #1.
For more information, contact the school at 937-372-6941.
