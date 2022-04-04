Career Center panel to discuss pros/cons of hiring high school students

The panel will give the perspective of both business owners and students with “an eye toward examining their needs as the job market changes,” according to an announcement. Students will give their perspective on what they expect from an employer, said public information officer Ron Bolender.

Panelists include Brian Albrecht from Albrecht Wood Interiors and Elizbeth Fig, a 2021 graduate from the center’s Construction Tech program. Fig was hired while still in high school and then kept on full-time.