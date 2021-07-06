CareSource approved to expand health benefit services in new state

CareSource will expand to an additional state after getting approval to operate in Arkansas.
The Dayton-based insurance company had filed in April for a license to manage health benefits for Arkansans covered by Medicaid with complex behavioral health, developmental and intellectual disabilities.
CareSource PASSE has now officially been approved for a license to participate in the state’s Provider-Led Arkansas Shared Savings Entity (PASSE) Program and will become a new option for Arkansans with complex behavioral health and individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
CareSource PASSE’s office will be in Little Rock.
CareSource already has a little over 2 million members around five states. The company is headquartered in downtown Dayton and posted $11.2 billion in revenue in 2021.
“We plan to leverage CareSource’s vast experience in Medicaid and its legacy of innovation to make health care and community-based services more accessible for people in Arkansas, while helping members holistically,” said Jason Bearden, CareSource PASSE president, said in a statement.
Five Arkansas health care organizations and CareSource will together form this PASSE organization. The founding organizations include: Dr. James Zini and the Zini Medical Clinic; Ashley County Medical Center; Acadia Healthcare Company Inc.; Chenal Family Therapy; Rehabilitation Network Outpatient Services; and CareSource.
The model of service delivery is beyond traditional health care services and will be inclusive of services intended to positively impact an individual’s wellbeing to include employment assistance, social determinants of health supports, and critical life services programs.