CareSource approved to expand health benefit services in new state

“We plan to leverage CareSource’s vast experience in Medicaid and its legacy of innovation to make health care and community-based services more accessible for people in Arkansas, while helping members holistically,” said Jason Bearden, CareSource PASSE president, said in a statement.

Five Arkansas health care organizations and CareSource will together form this PASSE organization. The founding organizations include: Dr. James Zini and the Zini Medical Clinic; Ashley County Medical Center; Acadia Healthcare Company Inc.; Chenal Family Therapy; Rehabilitation Network Outpatient Services; and CareSource.

The model of service delivery is beyond traditional health care services and will be inclusive of services intended to positively impact an individual’s wellbeing to include employment assistance, social determinants of health supports, and critical life services programs.