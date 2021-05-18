CareSource offers Ohio members at-home opioid drug disposal solution

CareSource said in a press release that the partnership is part of its commitment to prevent opioid misuse, accidental poisonings and drug overdoses. This partnership will allow members and caregivers peace of mind by disposing of medications that are no longer needed, CareSource said.

The packets have a blend of materials that allow unused or expired medications to be disposed of safely. Patients or members just add water and the DisposeRx powder to their medication in the prescription bottle and shake for 30 seconds.