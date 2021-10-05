CareSource wants to expand to another state

“Our industry-leading social programs, complex care capabilities and core operations will result in improved quality and health outcomes for Iowa’s Medicaid population, while also providing a better experience for both members and the providers who care for them,” Erhardt Preitauer, CareSource president and CEO, said in a statement.

CareSource and other hopefuls are expected to be able to submit proposals starting December 2021 to the Iowa Department of Human Services. The department is aiming to announce winners fall 2022 and launch the new contracts under new terms spring 2023.

CareSource recently bid to expand to Oklahoma but was not awarded a contract. In Arkansas, the insurer is part of a deal with several other groups that in 2022 will manage benefits for Medicaid members with complex behavioral health, developmental and intellectual disabilities.

In August, the insurer submitted a bid to keep managing Medicaid plans in Indiana and are expecting to hear an answer early 2022.

CareSource also was just re-accepted by Ohio Medicaid, though under the new terms and conditions of the overhauled program.