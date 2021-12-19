Carlisle sells land to JEMS for new station

Bicknell said then JEMS Chief Andy Riddiough attended meetings as the Franklin Board of Education planned its levy and working with Franklin City Council. Riddiough became the chief of the city of Franklin Division of Fire in October. The JEMS Board appointed Jesse Madden as its new permanent chief on Nov. 18.

“It was determined from a safety standpoint that it would be hard to get out our vehicles with a roundabout,” Bicknell said. “Moving the station puts us in a closer location to the bulk of our activity and improve our response time for citizens.”

JEMS operates medic units from its headquarters on Ohio 123 in Franklin as well as from Franklin Twp. fire stations located on Robinson-Vail Road in Hunter and on Keays Road west of Carlisle.

Caption Carlisle fire trucks and a Joint Emergency Medical Services medic unit were on display during the 2019 National Night Out at Carlisle’s Roscoe Roof Park on Tuesday. ED RICHTER/STAFF Caption Carlisle fire trucks and a Joint Emergency Medical Services medic unit were on display during the 2019 National Night Out at Carlisle’s Roscoe Roof Park on Tuesday. ED RICHTER/STAFF

JEMS, which is its own self-governing district, is funded through tax levies. In 2020, JEMS units responded to more than 1,900 calls for service in Franklin Twp. and in Carlisle. The organization also responded to more than 170 mutual aid calls to neighboring communities and were assisted by other agencies 17 times, according to its website.

Bicknell, who abstained from the vote to sell the land to the JEMS District, said a new station would be a major benefit for the city and township.

“The idea to work out of a new station, we believe increases the ability for citizens of Carlisle and Franklin Twp. have safety services that are close to home and can get there as safe and fast as possible,” Bicknell said.

Currently, the city of Carlisle, Franklin Twp. and the JEMS Board are reviewing a feasibility study to determine if there would be benefits to combine the departments.

Duffy said a draft copy has been forwarded to the entities and is being updated with final comments. She said each entity received suggestions for improvement.

Once a new station is completed to house the Carlisle Fire Department, Duffy said the city is planning to relocate the service department’s offices and workshop from its Fairview Drive location to the Lincoln Avenue facility. The service department currently shares space with the city police department.