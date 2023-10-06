State closing U.S. 35 ramp at Woodman interchange for 6 months

A U.S. 35 ramp will be closing for about six months starting next week as part of the $10.3 million Woodman Drive interchange realignment, the state announced Friday.

The ramp from Woodman to U.S. 35 westbound will close Oct. 12 and is tentatively not expected to reopen until next April, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

The ramp closure is necessary to allow crews to reconfigure the interchange at that location, ODOT said.

The recommended detour during the ramp closure will be Linden Avenue to South Smithville Road to the U.S. 35 westbound ramp, according to the state.

The interchange — located between Beavercreek and Dayton, and Kettering and Wright-Patterson Air Force Base — is a popular route near the Montgomery County-Greene County border.

The state project has seen a series of ramp and lane shutdowns since it started earlier this year. This ramp closing will be the longest one to date.

This spring ODOT shifted Woodman traffic in both directions to the southbound lanes. After the northside side is complete, the plan calls for all Woodman traffic to shift into those lanes and remain that way until September 2024, ODOT has said.

The interchange work is expected to last until the fall of 2024, according to the state.

The interchange project is part of the multi-phase U.S. 35 improvements between I-675 in Beavercreek and Steve Whalen Boulevard in Dayton, according to ODOT.

After this interchange work is complete, Riverside also has plans for a multi-year project to improve Woodman itself, from that crossroads to near the National Museum of the United States Air Force.