Carroll HS senior dies; cause uncertain

Carroll High School students and staff mourned Monday after a Carroll student died suddenly Sunday morning.
Hunter Agnor, a senior at the school, “passed away overnight in his sleep,” according to a statement from school officials.
Carroll Principal Matt Sableski said Agnor came to Carroll from St. Helen School in East Dayton and was planning to enter the Navy this summer.
“Hunter was a really outgoing, pleasant kid. He wanted to be involved in a lot of things and he loved sports and games,” Sableski said. “He was excited to be heading to the Navy upon graduation. He had just recently been accepted, and was excited to start his career path with them.”
Sableski said he could not comment on details of Agnor’s death, and the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office said tests were still pending.
Carroll held a prayer service Sunday afternoon for people in the Carroll and St. Helen communities. During school Monday, Sableski said there was a remembrance ceremony for the senior class, plus smaller things in each of Agnor’s classes — reading a prayer and placing a candle at Agnor’s desk.
“We want to help kids understand their emotions in a prayerful way,” Sableski said. “In every group and class we talked to, our guidance counselors were intricately involved, so if students need something, anything, in the next days or weeks, here’s where you find us.”
It was the first time Carroll lost a student since 2017, when Mackenna Kronenberger was hit by a stray bullet from an altercation in front of her house.