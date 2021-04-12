Carroll HS senior dies; cause uncertain

Explore Local colleges adapt as enrollment declines nationally

Carroll held a prayer service Sunday afternoon for people in the Carroll and St. Helen communities. During school Monday, Sableski said there was a remembrance ceremony for the senior class, plus smaller things in each of Agnor’s classes — reading a prayer and placing a candle at Agnor’s desk.

“We want to help kids understand their emotions in a prayerful way,” Sableski said. “In every group and class we talked to, our guidance counselors were intricately involved, so if students need something, anything, in the next days or weeks, here’s where you find us.”

It was the first time Carroll lost a student since 2017, when Mackenna Kronenberger was hit by a stray bullet from an altercation in front of her house.