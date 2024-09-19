Case dismissed against woman accused of firing into crowd outside Dayton club

The case was dismissed without prejudice, which means that prosecutors could refile charges against her.

She and Re’Vaun Lucas were accused of pulling out guns Sept. 23, 2023, during a fight outside a club in the 1800 block of Needmore Road. The pair reportedly shot multiple rounds at a crowd, and one person was shot in the arm and torso, according to the prosecutor’s office.

The case against her brother is pending, court records show.