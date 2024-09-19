Case dismissed against woman accused of firing into crowd outside Dayton club

Local News
By
20 minutes ago
X

The case against a woman accused along with her brother of firing into a crowd during a fight outside a Dayton club last year has been dismissed.

The Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office on Wednesday notified Montgomery County Common Pleas Judge E. Gerald Parker Jr. that it was not willing to pursue the case against Jayla Lashae Lucas.

The case was dismissed without prejudice, which means that prosecutors could refile charges against her.

She and Re’Vaun Lucas were accused of pulling out guns Sept. 23, 2023, during a fight outside a club in the 1800 block of Needmore Road. The pair reportedly shot multiple rounds at a crowd, and one person was shot in the arm and torso, according to the prosecutor’s office.

The case against her brother is pending, court records show.

In Other News
1
16-year-old driver seriously injured in crash with semi in Darke County
2
AFMC’s balancing act: Modernizing while keeping the legacy fleet flying
3
Montgomery County seeks $1.96 million for logistics ‘ring road’ near...
4
CareSource to partner with Wisconsin company
5
Death of man recovered from river in Moraine in May ruled an accident

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and also writes for the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.