Cat perishes in Harrison Twp. house fire

A cat perished but two dogs and two people escaped a Thursday afternoon house fire in Harrison Twp.
Crews were called sometime before 1 p.m. to a house in the 2400 block of Oneida Avenue.
“Upon first crews' arrival found heavy smoke coming from all four corners of the building and out the eaves,” said Chief Mark Lynch of the Harrison Twp. Fire Department.
The fire started in the kitchen, he said.
“We’re still digging to find the exact cause,” Lynch said.
When crews arrived, the two adults who live there and their two dogs, who were unharmed, were already out of the house. When crews searched for the cat, they found that it was deceased, the chief said.
The house sustained an estimated $25,000 to $30,000 damage and is unlivable.
The American Red Cross was called to assist the couple who live there.