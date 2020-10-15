X

Cat perishes in Harrison Twp. house fire

One cat perished but two dogs survived and no people were hurt in an Oct. 15, 2020, house fire on Oneida Avenue in Harrison Twp. JIM NOELKER/STAFF

Credit: Jim Noelker

Credit: Jim Noelker

Local News | 19 minutes ago
By Jen Balduf

A cat perished but two dogs and two people escaped a Thursday afternoon house fire in Harrison Twp.

Crews were called sometime before 1 p.m. to a house in the 2400 block of Oneida Avenue.

“Upon first crews' arrival found heavy smoke coming from all four corners of the building and out the eaves,” said Chief Mark Lynch of the Harrison Twp. Fire Department.

The fire started in the kitchen, he said.

“We’re still digging to find the exact cause,” Lynch said.

When crews arrived, the two adults who live there and their two dogs, who were unharmed, were already out of the house. When crews searched for the cat, they found that it was deceased, the chief said.

The house sustained an estimated $25,000 to $30,000 damage and is unlivable.

The American Red Cross was called to assist the couple who live there.

In Other News

© 2020 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.