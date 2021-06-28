Cause of Monday morning fire at Tipp City sports bar under investigation

Tipp City fire investigators are looking into the cause of a fire at Hinders Sports Bar and Grill Monday morning.
Crews responded to the West Main Street bar around 5:52 a.m. after a person passing by reported the the fire.
Firefighters located the fire on the back side of the building near the bar’s patio area and quickly got it under control, according to the fire department. Crews also checked the bar to make sure the fire did not spread.
The city’s electric department responded to secure power and utilities.
The estimated damaged to the building hasn’t been determined at this time.
No injuries were reported. The bar was not open at the time of the fire.
West Milton Fire Department also responded and Bethel Twp., Troy and Vandalia crews assisted. An Elizabeth Twp. medic unit set up rehab at the scene, according to Tipp City.
We will update this story as additional information is released.