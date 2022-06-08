BreakingNews
County plans to spend more than $20M on road construction projects
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Cause of Washington Twp. house fire under investigation

ajc.com

Local News
By
1 hour ago

The Washington Twp. Fire Department is investigating the cause of a house fire early Wednesday morning.

Around 3:25 a.m., firefighters and Montgomery County sheriff’s deputies responded to a house fire in the 2500 block of Goodfield Point. When deputies arrived, the house was fully engulfed and the family was outside unharmed, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies evacuated neighboring homes and firefighters extinguished the fire.

The cause of the fire is not known a this time.

In Other News
1
New Ohio state House, Senate districts won’t last long: What comes...
2
West Carrollton kicks off week-long Sandmazing sand sculpture event
3
Greene County man accused of killing outside Xenia bar indicted on a...
4
Miamisburg to demolish blighted homes with help of statewide grant...
5
Centerville honors businesses of the year

About the Author

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top