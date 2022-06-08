Cause of Washington Twp. house fire under investigation

The Washington Twp. Fire Department is investigating the cause of a house fire early Wednesday morning.
Around 3:25 a.m., firefighters and Montgomery County sheriff’s deputies responded to a house fire in the 2500 block of Goodfield Point. When deputies arrived, the house was fully engulfed and the family was outside unharmed, according to the sheriff’s office.
Deputies evacuated neighboring homes and firefighters extinguished the fire.
The cause of the fire is not known a this time.
