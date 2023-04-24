CDC recommends only bivalent COVID boosters; original version to be disposed of

Evidence is showing that most people in the U.S. who are 5 years old or older have antibodies to SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, either from prior vaccination or infection, Marks said. Those antibodies can serve as a foundation for the protection provided by the bivalent vaccines.

“COVID-19 continues to be a very real risk for many people, and we encourage individuals to consider staying current with vaccination, including with a bivalent COVID-19 vaccine,” Marks said. “The available data continue to demonstrate that vaccines prevent the most serious outcomes of COVID-19, which are severe illness, hospitalization, and death.”

“They simplified the vaccine schedule so that to be up to date with your vaccinations, most people only need to have one of the updated bivalent boosters that have been available since last fall,” said Dr. Becky Thomas, medical director for Public Health - Dayton and Montgomery County. “The original monovalent vaccine that was effective against the original strain of COVID is no longer available, so that simplifies everything a whole lot.”

People who are 65 and older, along with those who are immunocompromised, are also able to get another booster shot of the bivalent boosters.

“We know that when you get a vaccine for COVID, the protection wanes over time, and so people who are highest risk, over 65 or immunocompromised, if it’s been four months since their previous dose, they can then get a booster vaccine,” Patterson said.

Alternatives to mRNA COVID-19 vaccines remain available for people who cannot or will not receive an mRNA vaccine, according to the CDC. CDC’s recommendations for use of (monovalent) Novavax or Johnson and Johnson’s Janssen COVID-19 vaccines were not affected by the changes made.

The monovalent vaccines will also no longer be used, and local agencies are in the process of disposing of those.

“They’re off our shelves,” Patterson said. “We will be disposing of them based on the manufacturer’s recommendations and according to the U.S. EPA standards.”