Cedar Point retiring roller coaster after 19 seasons

Top Thrill Dragster was the first "Strata Coaster", loosely defined as a complete circuit coaster that is over 400 feet tall. Located at Cedar Point Amusement Park in Sandusky, it reached speeds of up to 120 mph.

1 hour ago

SANDUSKY —Cedar Point is retiring a longtime roller coaster.

Top Thrill Dragster, the world’s second-tallest roaster coaster, has remained closed since the Aug. 15, 2021 accident that saw a small metal object fly off the 420-foot ride and strike a woman in the head.

The ride had racked up 18 million rides in 19 seasons, according to the park.

“However, Cedar Point’s legacy of ride innovation continues,” the park said in a statement. “Our team is hard at work, creating a new and reimagined ride experience. We’ll share more details and information at a later date.”

ExploreAmerican Coaster Enthusiasts: Kings Island earns reputation as ‘must-do’ experience

In February, the state concluded in an investigation that there was no evidence that Cedar Point acted illegally or had reason to believe the ride was unsafe.

Cedar Point is owned by Cedar Fair, the company that also owns and operates Kings Island in Warren County,

Top Thrill Dragster was a strata coaster, which Coasterpedia.net defines as “any complete-circuit roller coaster with a height between 400 feet and 499 feet tall.” The tallest such coaster is Kingda Ka, which opened at Six Flags Great Adventure in New Jersey in 2005, according to the site.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

