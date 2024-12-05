Cedarville announces new online undergraduate programs

Cedarville officials said more undergraduate offerings will be added later.

Bob Lutz, vice president for strategic initiatives at Cedarville, said online education was identified as a strategic growth opportunity. A campus task force worked with outside consultants and conducted market studies to determine majors that best fit the needs of the programs.

“These six programs were some of the fields of study that were identified,” Lutz said. “Intentionally, we also sought to offer programs that would prepare students for diverse careers.”

Lutz added the college hopes to add five to 10 additional majors to this program within the next two to three years.

“Students can progress through several of these programs in three years, if they choose, because they can also take summer courses,” Lutz said. “However, students can also go at a rate that matches their needs.”

Cedarville’s student population has grown from 4,000 in 2018 to 6,384 in 2024, a nearly 60% increase. The private university’s population has been rising at the same time as many universities are seeing fewer students.

While the education will take place online, Cedarville said the program will still strive to include those students in the Cedarville community. Lutz said online students can create relationships with faculty, classmates and counselors and advisors.

“We also welcome these students to come to campus during their time at CU, participate in out of class experiences, simulcast daily chapels, and to commit to their own local church community,” Lutz said. “These are all distinctive ingredients in the Cedarville experience on campus or online.”

The online undergraduate programs cost $375 per credit hour. Current in-person students pay a block tuition rate per semester of $18,475 for 12 to 17 credits.