Cedarville firm wins NASA ‘nanotubes’ contract

The goal of the contract is to create ceramics with microstructures initiated by nanotubes, the company said.

“We realized that although nanotubes are thought of as structural reinforcement — like microscopic rebar —they also have the ability to cause crystals to form differently than they normally do,” said Elliot Kennel, principal investigator and inventor in the project.

The idea is to help NASA develop special materials for hypersonic spacecraft, Kennel said.

“These advanced materials will enable greater durability and survivability even in extreme environments, whether on this planet or other worlds we will explore in the future,” the company said.