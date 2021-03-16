Cedarville plans to hold in-person graduation ceremonies in spring

Cedarville University will host three in-person graduation programs this spring.
Historically, Cedarville University has held one commencement program for its undergraduate and graduate students, but due to COVID safety protocols, they will hold three smaller ceremonies in Doden Field House.
The university’s commencement ceremonies will begin with a program honoring master’s and doctoral graduates along with returning graduates from the class of 2020. This program will be held Friday, April 30, at 7 p.m. in the field house.
Each graduate will receive four tickets, the university said.
The traditional “senior celebration” will follow at 9 p.m. in the Jeremiah Chapel. This service is open to all 2020 and 2021 graduates and their families.
On Saturday, May 1 at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., Cedarville plans to honor about 700 undergraduates in two separate commencement ceremonies. The programs will be divided based on academic schools and departments as evenly as possible, and each graduate will receive four tickets to the program in the field house and three tickets for overflow seating in the Jeremiah Chapel.
The university will livestream the commencement programs for those who aren’t able to attend because of limits on guests, said university spokesman Mark Weinstein.
After sending students home at the beginning of the pandemic, Cedarville welcomed them back in-person for the 2020-2021 academic year.