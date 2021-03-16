Cedarville plans to hold in-person graduation ceremonies in spring

On Saturday, May 1 at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., Cedarville plans to honor about 700 undergraduates in two separate commencement ceremonies. The programs will be divided based on academic schools and departments as evenly as possible, and each graduate will receive four tickets to the program in the field house and three tickets for overflow seating in the Jeremiah Chapel.

The university will livestream the commencement programs for those who aren’t able to attend because of limits on guests, said university spokesman Mark Weinstein.

After sending students home at the beginning of the pandemic, Cedarville welcomed them back in-person for the 2020-2021 academic year.