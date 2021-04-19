Cedarville University plans return to ‘normal operations’ this fall

Cedarville University plans to return to normal operations this fall, the university announced today.
Fall classes are set to begin on Aug. 18. The university’s move-in weekend is slated for Aug. 13 through 15.
With this current plan, the 2021 fall semester would return to typical pre-pandemic activities, including the university’s Fall Bible Conference, homecoming, fall sports, study abroad, Global Outreach, and other traditional activities. The academic calendar would go back to having a fall break to allow time to refresh mid-semester, the university said.
The anticipation of continuing vaccine benefits and more effective treatments for COVID-19 contributed to the announcement and planning for normal operations in the fall. Vaccinations are optional for Cedarville students, faculty and staff.
“Lord willing, we will return to our typical schedule and activities, spectators at sporting events, and so much else we once took for granted,” said Cedarville University President Thomas White.
The return to a more normal routine is welcome news after a year of COVID-19-related protocols and adjustments. This has meant limits on numbers of students attending the school’s daily chapel program in the Dixon Ministry Center and a switch to the Doden Field House for chapel during the winter months. An online viewing option for chapel has been available throughout the year.
The university has been holding both in-person and online classes this academic year.
“Our commitment continues to be to provide a healthy campus for our students, faculty, and staff,” said White. “We are passionate about fulfilling our mission to transform lives, and that happens best in the context of community. Next year, whether it’s small groups or in-person classes or life in the residence halls, we hope to sit closer, stay longer, and never take a warm smile for granted again.”
Cedarville has about 4,500 undergraduate, graduate, and online students in more than 150 areas of study.