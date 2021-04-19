Cedarville University plans return to ‘normal operations’ this fall

The return to a more normal routine is welcome news after a year of COVID-19-related protocols and adjustments. This has meant limits on numbers of students attending the school’s daily chapel program in the Dixon Ministry Center and a switch to the Doden Field House for chapel during the winter months. An online viewing option for chapel has been available throughout the year.

The university has been holding both in-person and online classes this academic year.

“Our commitment continues to be to provide a healthy campus for our students, faculty, and staff,” said White. “We are passionate about fulfilling our mission to transform lives, and that happens best in the context of community. Next year, whether it’s small groups or in-person classes or life in the residence halls, we hope to sit closer, stay longer, and never take a warm smile for granted again.”

Cedarville has about 4,500 undergraduate, graduate, and online students in more than 150 areas of study.