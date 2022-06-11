Cedarville U. offers preferred admission for Central State students

Central State University students who enroll in Cedarville University’s professional health care programs will be offered preferred status, after representatives from both schools signed a postgraduate affiliation agreement.
Cedarville said Central State students will be guaranteed an interview for the pharmacy school, master of athletic training and master of medical science in physician’s assistant studies programs. Preferred admission review is offered to students interested in the master of science in nursing programs.
The physician assistant program is scheduled to begin in summer 2023 as it is pending professional accreditation.
Cedarville’s school of pharmacy will reserve three spots in each available cohort for candidates from CSU who meet published admission criteria, Cedarville said. The slots are open until April 1. Admitted students will also receive a $10,000 scholarship.
“Finding ways to enhance the education of students has long been our focus at Central State University, and this partnership with Cedarville University is a clear expression of this commitment,” said Erik Brooks, provost and vice president for academic affairs at Central State University. “To have this partnership with Cedarville will prepare them for their professional career calling in the health profession.”
In addition to the other programs, Cedarville offers a dual master of science of nursing and master of business administration dual track.
“Cedarville University has enjoyed a long-standing relationship with Central State University that goes back decades, and today’s agreement advances that relationship in new ways as we educate future healthcare practitioners and leaders,” said Janice Supplee, vice president for marketing and communications and dean of graduate studies at Cedarville. “We are thankful for the leadership at Central State and their vision to partner in this endeavor.”
