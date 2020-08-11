Cedarville University announces plans for ‘touchless’ new student introduction this weekend

Jacket Fest, the university’s new student party, will be held in three separate locations, tied together by a single sound system.

In total, Cedarville University said it expects to see 920 new students this year.

CU said that it already began some of the changes to its introduction for new students months ago with an online course called Yellow Jacket Prep which started at the beginning of July, as well as introducing new students to one another through the university’s STING small groups.

Although these changes are largely a response to the coronavirus, CU Director of Campus Experience Brian Burns said they hoped that most of the changes will remain after the pandemic has passed.

“With the danger of COVID, we want to have a safety mindset in order to build trust and to gain confidence,” he said, “But we didn’t want all of our changes to be just for COVID. Our mindset has always been trying to make things more effective and efficient.”