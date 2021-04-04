Cedarville University to present inspiring drama ‘Silent Sky’

Also, in keeping with Cedarville’s “Caring Well. Staying Well.” guidelines, attendance will be capped at 130 for each performance, with social distancing and masks required.

Performances are April 8, 9, 10, 16 and 17 at 7:30 p.m.; April 10 and 17 at 2 p.m.; and April 18 at 3 p.m. For tickets or more information, call DeVries Theatre Ticketing at 937-766-7787 or visit cedarville.edu. Cedarville University is located at 251 N. Main St., Cedarville.

Dayton Performing Arts Alliance offers free online educational materials

The Dayton Performing Arts Alliance (DPAA) is offering a full suite of free online educational materials called Arts Explorer Streams.

Created with students in mind, the DPAA Arts Explorer Streams contains performances, interviews, lesson plans, activity ideas and more to support educators as they build an appreciation of the arts for their students.

Explore MetroParks add offerings with health and safety in mind

“We are so grateful to our donors who helped us give free ballet, opera and philharmonic performances and lesson plans to all educators,” said Ruth Reveal, DPAA’s director of education. “Even while we can’t offer our in-person education programming, we felt it was imperative to create digital programming that introduces students to the arts and gives educators as many resources as possible. Our teachers and parents have given so much of themselves this school year; we wanted to give this to them.”

Arts Explorer Streams offers four areas of concentration for educators to create lessons plans, specifically the areas of ballet, Ooa, philharmonic, or the comprehensive ArtsConnect Program.

“One of the best aspects about the DPAA’s education programs is when the artists from the Ballet, Opera and Philharmonic appear in person and bring the arts alive,” said Carleen Suttman, DPAA Board of Directors Trustee. “Now, with Arts Explorer, all students can have access to these programs that bring the arts up close and personal. This engaging content will delight students, give teachers access to professional quality productions, and provide creative, stimulating lesson plans and materials.”

ArtsConnect is a program aimed at connecting the arts to what students are learning in the classroom. It will contain five lessons, where students will meet three DPAA teaching artists: a ballet dancer, an opera singer and a violinist. These artists will use the story of “Hansel and Gretel” to teach students about storytelling in literature and the performing arts.

Ballet Streams offers six separate virtual performances by Dayton Ballet, each no more than 20 minutes in length. Each performance comes with a lesson plan for educators to use with their students in order to extend the learning into the classroom, either virtually or in-person. Ballet Streams include performance from Dayton Ballet entitled Prokofiev’s “Cinderella” and Copland’s “The Red Pony” among others.

Opera Streams offers two virtual performances by Dayton Opera, each no more than 45 minutes in length. Each performance comes with a lesson plan for educators to use with their students in order to extend the learning into the classroom, either virtually or in-person. Opera Streams is targeted for students in middle and high school. Dayton Opera Streams includes performances from Dayton Opera entitled “A Cinderella Trilogy” and “Postcards from Dayton.”

Philharmonic Streams offers four separate virtual performances by Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra, each no more than 45 minutes in length. Each performance comes with a lesson plan for educators to use with their students in order to extend the learning into the classroom, either virtually or in-person. Philharmonic Streams vary in targeted grade-level but all performances can be enjoyed by all ages. Philharmonic Streams include performances from Dayton Philharmonic entitled “Who is the Brass Family?,” “American Vignettes” and “Science of String Sound.”

To learn more or to register, visit daytonperformingarts.org/arts-explorer/.

Contact this contributing writer at rflorence2@gmail.com.