Celebrate Juneteenth across Dayton at these community events

Levitt Pavilion

The Levitt Pavilion Dayton is hosting a Juneteenth concert with Tank and The Bangas.

The 7 p.m. Saturday, June 19, concert will follow opening ceremonies that begin at 5 p.m.

Tank and the Bangas are a five-piece group “that has a rare knack for combining various musical styles — fiery soul, deft hip-hop, deep-groove R&B and subtle jazz — into one dazzling, cohesive whole that evokes the scope of New Orleans music while retaining a distinctive feel all its own,” according to the Levitt Pavilion website.

The concert is free. More information can be found here.

Juneteenth weekend celebration

The Coalition on African Liberation is hosting a weekend of celebration for the Dayton community.

Dayton’s Young Black Professionals will host a community conversation at 5 p.m. Friday, June 18. The topic is “re-imagining freedom” and will be held at Dayton View Park, located at North Broadway Street and Superior Avenue.

On Saturday, June 19, the celebration will begin with a parade beginning at 9:30 a.m. at the Gem City Market, 324 Salem Ave., and will march to Dayton View Park. There is no parking at the market.

The parade will be made up of drummers, drill teams, motorcycles and classic cars.

At the park there will be live performances, an Afrocentric fashion show, an elder’s recognition, vendors and more. Families are encouraged to bring lawn chairs.

Juneteenth Walk and Celebration

The Troy Human Relations Commission is sponsoring its first Juneteenth Walk & Celebration Saturday, June 19 from 3:30 to 7 p.m.

The walk starts at 3:30 p.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library, 100 W. Main St., and ends at Race McKaig Park on McKaig Avenue, where the celebration will be held.

Food will be available from the Troy Bake House and Haren’s Market.

More information can be found here.

Juneteenth Celebration with Chef Dane

Stop into Toxic Brew Co., 431 E. Fifth St., Saturday, June 19, for a feast that will benefit the Dayton NAACP.

Chef Dane Shipp has put together a menu perfect for summer dining.

For $15 you get a choice of BBQ chicken, BBQ jackfruit or BBQ turkey ribs with a choice of two sides.

Toxic Brew will donate 15% of the sales to the Dayton Unit NAACP. Toxic Brew opens at noon and food will be available at 2 p.m.

More information can be found on the Toxic Brew Company Facebook page.

Springboro’s Juneteenth Jubilee

This day-long family friendly community celebration, organized by Jubilee Community Church, will be held Saturday, June 19.

There will be live music and performances at North Park Amphitheater, 195 Tamarack Trail, from noon until 8 p.m.

Underground Railroad tours beginning at the Springboro Area Museum, 110 S. Main St. and a 3-on-3 basketball tournament at the Coffman YMCA of Greater Dayton, 88 Remick Blvd. The first game tips off at 9 a.m.

More information about each event can be found here.

Dale Henry, president of the Gammon House, talks about the important role African American residents played in the history of Springfield during a recent visit the the Gammon House, a stop on the Underground Railroad. BILL LACKEY/STAFF Credit: Bill Lackey Credit: Bill Lackey

Juneteenth at the Gammon House

The Gammon House, a local Springfield landmark, is celebrating Juneteenth after canceling last year due to the pandemic.

The Gammon House, built in 1850 and located at 620 Piqua Place in Springfield, once served as a stop on the Underground Railroad. It will begin this year’s celebration Saturday, June 19, with a new event: a 5K run/walk for Freedom. The 5K begins at 8 a.m. and the annual FatherFest will follow with food vendors and music from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

More information about the events can be found here.

Yellow Springs Juneteenth Celebration

Yellow Springs is hosting a family friendly Juneteenth celebration at Gaunt Park, 500 W. South College St. The event is Saturday, June 19 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

On tap is a performance by the World House Choir, poetry, speakers, book giveaways, food trucks and more.

Organizers recommend bringing chairs, blankets and water.

More information about the event can found on the event Facebook page.