Centerville-area road to close for five days for culvert replacement project

A culvert replacement project next week will require the closure of a portion of Mad River Road in Washington Twp., the Montgomery County Engineer’s Office announced this afternoon.

Mad River Road between Ohio 725 (Miamisburg Centerville Road) and Lois Circle/Southlea Drive is scheduled to be closed starting Monday for five days as county crews replace the culvert, according to MCEO.

The project is part of the preparation for the resurfacing of Mad River Road in 2024.

Explore Small road extension expected to have big impact on Centerville traffic

Credit: Lynch, Gregory Credit: Lynch, Gregory

Motorists heading north will follow signage detouring them via Ohio 725, Ohio 741, Alex Bell Road and Munger Road. Motorists heading south will follow signage detouring them via Yankee Street and Ohio 725.

Access to all residences and businesses in the vicinity of the closure will remain open.

The work is “somewhat weather dependent” and updates will be communicated as necessary, according to MCEO.