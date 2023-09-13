Dayton auto dealer near Dayton Mall seeks to build new Kia, Nissan dealerships

A longtime Dayton auto dealer near the Dayton Mall is hoping to upgrade its presence in the region by building two new vehicle dealerships.

Located at 3013 Mall Park Drive in Miamisburg, Matt Castrucci Auto Mall of Dayton plans to build new Kia and Nissan dealerships to replace four existing vehicle display and sales buildings along with a section of an existing body shop, according to plans submitted to the city.

The existing dealership buildings will be razed to clear the way for the new more-than-26,800-square-foot Kia dealership, which will have both sales and service areas, according to the plans.

For the more-than-47,500-square-foot Nissan dealership, the auto mall will modify and expand the west wing of the existing body shop to allow for the new building, which also will include sales and service areas.

Miamisburg Planning Commission is scheduled to hear the proposal at its Sept. 18 meeting.

Castrucci Auto Mall last year opened a $10 million, 40,000-square-foot Honda dealership that features an expanded showroom, lounges, business center, service shop, refreshment areas and car wash, .

Matt Castrucci began working at the family-owned dealership in 1993 as a salesperson while in school at Xavier University and in 1995 began working full time at the dealership. In 1998, Castrucci purchased it from his father, who had bought the Miamisburg dealership from Dick Osmond in 1988.