Centerville greenlights road extension designed to alleviate traffic, improve access

The project is part of a partnership between the city of Centerville and Centerville City Schools..

“This will provide additional safe access to Centerville High School for its thousands of students, staff members and visitors,” Centerville Public Works Director Pat Turnbull told this news outlet. “Not only will it lessen traffic at critical intersections like Main and Franklin Streets, it increases efficiency for first responders and people who attend events at the school.”

Also part of the project is a traffic signal at Dimco and Clyo, a multi-use path, stormwater improvements and utility extensions, according to city officials.

Construction will wrap up in August 2025, officials said.

Planning for the road extension stretches back to 2021. The Montgomery County Engineer’s Office estimated the project to cost $2.8 million. Instead, it will be constructed for $1.83 million. Centerville City Council on Monday approved a contract with Outdoor Enterprise, of Troy, the lowest bidder, for that amount. It includes a 10% contingency to cover unexpected expenses.

Funding $1,350,000 of the project will be Centerville’s 2024 Capital Improvement Program and other cost-sharing agreements. Additionally, the state is providing $500,000 in One-Time Strategic Investment funds.

The school district will pay approximately $384,121 following project completion only if the entire award plus the contingency is paid out, city officials said. Its participation is based on the actual amount expended and actual grants received, officials said.

Centerville City Schools Superintendent Jon Wesney said the district is excited to partner with the city on what he said was an “important connection” from the school to Clyo Road.

“We believe this extension will help reduce traffic congestion in our parking lot, create safer driving conditions for our students, staff and community, and provide another entrance and exit from our campus to a main road,” Wesney said.