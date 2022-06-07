Centerville honors businesses of the year

Desai’s goal is to help women find apparel and accessories that are different, encouraging them to wear clothing that makes them look good and feel good, city officials said. Not only was the business an early adopter of the vision and culture the city is building in Uptown, it also is innovative, officials said. Burgundy Chic organized a festival and shut down a side street for its first birthday celebration.

“They’ve opened up a successful business there and I think everybody’s beginning to learn that they’re there and appreciate what they’re accomplishing,” Compton said.

Centerville’s Community Partner of the Year is the Heart of Centerville and Washington Twp. is an alliance of more than 100 retail, entertainment, philanthropic and professional services working together to strengthen the community.

The group provides a network to support businesses in Centerville and Washington Township. The Heart offers training for small business owners and works in collaboration with the city on events. The recent Centerville Merchant Market brought more than 7,000 guests to Stubbs Park, and Party in the Park events in June and July are expected to be big draws, as well, city officials said.

The city distributed the awards May 26 during the Mayor’s Business Breakfast at the Golf Club at Yankee Trace, 10000 Yankee St. Centerville will honor the award winners by donating a Red Horse-Chestnut, the official tree of Centerville, and planting it at a location of their choosing.

Centerville has more than 800 businesses.