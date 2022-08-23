Centerville HS dismisses early due to power outage

A power outage forced Centerville High School to send students home early today.
Centerville Schools spokeswoman Sarah Swan said the district doesn’t know when the power will be back on as of about 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. Further communications will be sent out to parents.
All other schools remain in session on normal schedules, the district posted on social media. The high school students do not need to log in for online learning.
Officials found out about a partial power outage at the high school this morning when students already were en route to the school, Swan said, and later the power at the whole school went out. At that point, the students were moved to the stadium and students were dismissed using buses, parent pickup and for some kids, walking home.
High school families were alerted to the early dismissal through the “ParentSquare” system. Swan said the initial notice about the partial power outage went out about 7:15 a.m. and the dismissal instructions went out about 10 a.m.
“We were very grateful for everyone’s cooperation and understanding,” Swan said.