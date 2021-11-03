Centerville incumbents still up as elections tighten for school board, city council

Centerville’s board of education campaign has pitted challengers Kosins, McGuire and Schultz on one ticket against incumbents Doll, Roer and Megan Sparks on another.

For several months, the challengers and their supporters have been openly critical of board members on a number of issues, including the district’s COVID-19 face mask policies.

Centerville police said they have been requested at a handful of board of education meetings as the level of discourse has become “pretty heated” as Schultz described it. Roer said some “speakers’ tones have been scary at times.”

Police said their role was “to keep the peace” and have never taken any action at board meeting.

A non-violent incident occurred at Roer’s home Sept. 11 after an unidentified spouse of a campaign worker questioned the way his wife was treated by the Roers a few hours earlier, according to a sheriff’s office report.

Schultz also called law enforcement to her home last month after finding damage to her vehicle, which was parked overnight in the driveway, Centerville police records show.

Schultz said she could not tie the damage to the school board campaign.

Centerville City Council

In the city council election, Apolito and McCullough share a campaign Facebook page in a race that has incumbents Palcher, Rau and Serr vying for re-election after running unopposed in 2017.

All candidates have said the city’s Uptown plan to revitalize Centerville’s historic town center will be a top priority moving forward.

The city is in the process of revising Phase I of the $11.4 million plan, a multi-year project to improve access, parking, business growth, traffic, green space and entertainment in the center of town.

Earlier this year the Uptown plan received a boost as Centerville won state approval for a 113-acre entertainment district. Boundaries for that area — which allows for 15 more liquor permits — basically mirror the city’s historic district.