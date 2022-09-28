Centerville intersection improvements will affect traffic for 2 weeks

Centerville is making intersection improvements starting Thursday morning at Ohio 48 and Alex Bell Road.
The work, which is part of the Ohio Department of Transportation signal project, will include the installation of ramps and sidewalks compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act, city officials said.
The project will take two weeks and will affect turn lanes in all directions, officials said. That includes the right through lane eastbound onto Alex Bell Road between 8:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.
All lanes will reopen after 3:30 p.m. each day. Carrying out the work will be contractor L.J. DeWeese Co.
