Bengals rally to beat Saints: Social media reacts
Centerville man killed in Clinton County crash

17 minutes ago

A Centerville man died following a two-vehicle crash in Clinton County Sunday afternoon.

Devin Jones, 45, was pronounced dead at Clinton Memorial Hospital in Wilmington, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Around 2:35 p.m., a Springfield man was driving a 2014 Jeep Wrangler north on state Route 380 near Burlington Road in Chester Twp. A preliminary investigation indicated a 2008 Chevrolet Impala that Jones was driving south went left of center and hit the Jeep, according to OSHP.

ExploreDayton native among five killed in Raleigh shooting

The Impala then went off the side of the road and hit a guardrail.

Medics transported Jones to the the hospital and CareFlight took the 55-year-old Springfield man driving the Jeep to Miami Valley Hospital, according to OSHP.

The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, Chester Twp. Fire and EMS, Spring Valley Twp. Fire and EMS and the Ohio Department of Transportation helped troopers at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

