Centerville man killed in Clinton County crash

Devin Jones, 45, was pronounced dead at Clinton Memorial Hospital in Wilmington, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Around 2:35 p.m., a Springfield man was driving a 2014 Jeep Wrangler north on state Route 380 near Burlington Road in Chester Twp. A preliminary investigation indicated a 2008 Chevrolet Impala that Jones was driving south went left of center and hit the Jeep, according to OSHP.