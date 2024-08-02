Centerville school board votes to place levy on November ballot

“An additional levy helps keep up with inflation, and obviously our day-to-day operation and our day-to-day costs,” said Superintendent Jon Wesney.

The levy, if approved, would generate an additional $11.2 million per year, according to the Montgomery County Auditor’s Office. It would cost $136.50 per $100,000 of market value per year.

“Speaking for myself, it’s become very clear that the district is doing everything that it can to take really wonderful care of the education of our students and to do so in a very responsible manner,” said school board member Amanda Graf-Hurst. “And we just need the additional revenue, so we really have to work with our community to support our schools right now and continue to look for opportunities to fix the system overall, but for right now to keep our schools functioning the way that we need them to for our students.”

The vote followed months of discussion about district finances at board meetings, as well as input from staff and community members via two community forums and four community engagement events in July.

Another community engagement event, Elks Connect: Black & Gold Conversations for a Stronger School Community, is scheduled for 6 p.m. Aug. 8 at Divided Ridge Park Shelter, 347 Beck Drive, Washington Twp.

Centerville/Washington Twp. voters last approved a levy for additional funding for the school district in November 2019.

Centerville-Washington Twp. voters in November 2023 rejected a permanent 5.9-mill additional tax levy that would have raised $12.9 million per year, with 5.4 mills going to pay for day-to-day operating expenses for the district, and 0.5 mills going to permanent improvements.

Then, this past March, voters rejected a request for a 3.9-mill operating levy that would have raised $11.2 million per year.

After the two levy rejections, the district implemented several cost-saving measures, including a reduction in force that has included 48 positions, most of them via retirements or resignations.