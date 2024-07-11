Centerville school district forum outlines cost-cutting effort, emphasizes funding needs

Treasurer Laura Sauber said about 77% of Centerville schools’ revenue comes from taxes from local levies, which she said is “a major source of school funding for most districts in Ohio.”

“State funding and local taxes are how schools generate the revenue,” Sauber said. “These revenues are used to support the day-to-day operating costs of the district. What those operating costs are, are for things like the teachers in the classrooms and classroom supplies, our buses on the road, all the repairs to those buses, our utilities, our custodial supplies.

“All of those things are paid for by these two sources of revenue: state funding and in the tax revenue.”

Centerville-Washington Twp. voters last approved additional funding for Centerville Schools in 2019. In November 2023, voters rejected a levy request for 5.9 mills that would have raised $12.9 million per year to fund school district operations and permanent improvements. Then, in March 2024, voters rejected a request for a 3.9-mill operating levy that would have raised $11.2 million per year.

Property tax rates are expressed in mills, which are equal to $1 of tax for every $1,000 of the property’s assessed value, which is a fraction of the property’s probable sale price.

But district expenses still remain for Centerville, which Wesney said includes nearly 8,400 students with about 1,100 employees.

“It’s a big operation here in our community (and) like any large operation, it costs to keep our schools up and running and operating,” he said. “We need staff for our schools that are appropriately trained and to keep and manage reasonable class sizes. It’s important for us to be able to train and keep teachers trained for the jobs that they need to do. We have to buy curriculum materials and classroom supplies.”

In addition, the district support students’ social and emotional well-being via school counselors and psychologists, and offers college and career pathways via programs that give students an opportunity to explore a variety of career options.

The district also must pay for operating supplies like bus fuel, toilet paper and paper towels, copier machines, paper and more, items that Wesney said all have become more expensive due to inflation.

In addition, the district is dealing with aging facilities, with the average age of most of them at 60 years and one at the century mark, he said.

“At some point as a community, we’ve got to find a way to come together long-term and how we’re going to address the needs of our facilities,” Wesney said.

But funding remains “relatively flat” from year to year and additional requirements from the state are added to the district’s plate each year, including unfunded mandates, creating even more of a challenge for the district to keep up with expenses.

Because of that and the two levy rejections, the district implemented some cost savings measures, including a reduction in force that has included 48 positions. While most of them came via retirements or resignations, six of them occurred via layoffs approved by the board late last month.

If the district doesn’t return to the ballot in November, it would not receive additional funds in 2025.

“I think that’s important for our community to know and understand,” Wesney said. “This means we’d be faced with trying to save additional money wherever we can, as well as coming up with additional reductions for the board to review and to look at and approve.”

That, he said, includes figuring how more reductions would affect area families and the broader community.

“Obviously when you’re making staff reductions, we are looking at larger class size, class sizes at all levels of our operation, reductions in the types of programs that we can offer,” he said.

Cuts in the past have included finance programs, language classes, career education programs and electives that help students be prepared for life after high school.

“For athletics, we’d have to look at specifically the number of teams, extracurricular offerings and more,” he said. “So the question for our community is do we want to continue to offer a comprehensive, above-average education experience for our children, or do we just want to continue to offer state minimum, because we’re getting to the point we just offer state minimum programming courses for our students.”

Wesney said the sooner Centerville City School District can secure funding, the sooner it can better prepare for and look at long-term, future initiatives.

“So we want our community to be involved, that’s why we are having these meetings and we want you to be involved in how we move the district forward to address some of our concerns, not only from a funding (perspective), but also looking at our facilities in the future,” he said.

Jackie Price, a Washington Twp. resident for the last 15 years and a parent of a seventh-grader, said she turned out to the forum to stay informed.

“I just appreciate the transparency and the opportunity to get feedback from the community and the opportunity to ask questions,” Price said. “I think that’s always important when communities are needing to make decisions about how to move forward, to have community input.”

During a question-and-answer session that followed the presentation, Centerville resident David Cobb voiced his support for the district to pursue getting a levy approved.

“Fact is that our schools, our students, our communities are important things and they need the money that they need,” Cobb said. “If that means that we get smacked in the face a few times and we feel bad because we lost a couple of elections, I’m OK with that because I know it’s much more important that we provide education for our students, it’s much more important that we support our community, and we support our community’s families.

“We need to lose until we win, and hopefully we will win soon.”

IF YOU GO: Centerville City School District Community Forums and Community Engagement Events

Community forums

Next Tuesday: 6 p.m. in the Centerville High School Theatre, 500 E. Franklin St. (Enter through the front entrance.)

Community engagement events