Challenger leads race for Centerville school board; school, park levies ahead

The race for two spots on Centerville School District’s Board of Education is showing a newcomer leading the vote count.

Dr. Amanda Graf-Hurst is ahead with 38.7% of the vote and is joined by incumbent Allison Durnbaugh with 36.3% of the vote for two spots on the board, according to unofficial early voting results, from the Montgomery County Board of Elections with 11.2% of the vote counted.

Challenger David Cobb is behind with 25% of the vote.

Durnbaugh, a registered sales associate for Midwestern Wealth Management, said her priorities include continued communication and collaboration associated with enhancing school safety practices and strategies, maintaining strong fiscal responsibility to local taxpayers and supporting teachers and staff so that they can continue to meet the needs of all learners.

Graf-Hurst, a neonatologist for Pediatrix Neonatology of Ohio, said her top three priority topics are addressing challenges surrounding school finances and funding, continuing to prioritize school safety across the district, and implementing strategies to support and retain teachers and staff.

Cobb, a retired Centerville City Schools bus driver who now drives part-time for Spring Valley Academy, said his priorities are continuing the district’s recovery from the consequences of the pandemic. ensuring children can navigate digital resources and social media safely and effectively and addressing state-wide shortages of qualified staff.

Centerville City Council

It’s newcomer Jennifer Meineke McLaughlin up against incumbents Belinda Kenley, Mark Engert and Louis “Duke” Lunsford in the race for three spots on Centerville City Council.

Kenley is leading the pack with 29.9%, while Engert has 26.4% and McLaughlin has 22.8%. Lagging behind is Lunsford with 20.8%.

Kenley’s top priorities were Uptown development, neighborhood quality via good housing options and property maintenance, plus providing core services while keeping financial strength.

Engert said his top three priorities if elected would be safety, property maintenance, and improving on what he called the city’s “gems” — Yankee Trace, Benham’s Grove, Stubbs Park, Cornerstone Park and Uptown.

McLaughlin’s top issues are getting a school resource officer into all 13 Centerville school buildings, working on “responsible development” and ensuring government transparency and accountability.

Lunsford said his top priorities are to support planned development (both business and residential, ensure residents are involved, and invest in city neighborhoods.

Centerville schools levy

Also on the ballot today was a permanent 5.9-mill additional tax levy, which is ahead by a 55-to-45 ratio. Under the proposed levy, 5.4 mills would pay for day-to-day operating expenses for the 8,200-student district, and 0.5 mills would go to permanent improvements to long-term assets (facilities, buses, etc.).

A 5.4-mill (levy) would generate an additional $11.8 million annually for operating expenses. The district’s existing annual general fund budget is about $120 million. The 0.5-mill portion of the request would generate approximately $1 million to the district’s permanent improvement budget, which is for maintenance of its facilities. The average age of the district’s buildings is 59 years.

If voters say yes, the levy would cost a homeowner an additional $206.50 a year per $100,000 of appraised property value, the Montgomery County Auditor’s Office confirmed.

Washington Twp. trustee

Vying for the one available spot on Washington Twp. Board of Trustees are Scott Colwell, David Cordonnier, Brian Lunne and Keith Weiskittle.

Lunne is ahead with 45.7% of the vote, while Weiskittle, Cordonnier and Colwell lag behind with 20.6%, 18.1% and 15.6%, respectively

Lunne said his top three priorities are maintaining the township with strong police, fire, public service, and property maintenance while being fiscally responsible and minimizing the burden to citizens, careful development of in-fill properties to maximize the ability to fill the void in housing availability while minimizing the strain on public services and maintaining the character of Washington Twp and collaborating with neighboring communities while maintaining a strong township.

Weiskittle said his top three priorities are ensuring that Washington Twp. provides essential community services, infrastructure, and community development while managing taxpayers dollars responsibly, focusing on housing needs, infrastructure, and overall community growth while safeguarding investments residents have made in homeownership, raising families, and community services and advocating for strong public safety services provided by Washington Twp. Fire Department and Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

Cordonnier said his top three priorities are ensuring the township approaches development in a smart manner by understanding all the possible ripple effects that impact community services. examining how it is operating to ensure it has what it needs to provide top-notch services in a time when property taxes are rising and supporting public safety officials with exactly what they need to get the job done.

Colwell said his top three priorities are sound fiscal management, controlled development to address both housing needs and business growth and working closer with the city of Centerville and other municipalities to solve the first two issues.

Replacement park levy on ballot

Also on the ballot is a measure Centerville-Washington park board placed there: a 1.0-mill replacement levy. The measure is ahead by a 63-to-37 ratio.

If approved, the levy would replace a 0.9-mill levy set to expire in 2024, a measure that was originally approved by voters in 2004 and renewed in 2014.

The replacement levy will generate approximately $2 million in revenue, which will provide funding for facility upkeep, while adding various requested improvements, according to the park system. Homeowners would pay $35 a year per $100,000 of assessed home value, versus the $21.67 a year presently paid per $100,000 of assessed home value, the Montgomery County Auditor’s Office confirmed.

The park district’s primary source of revenue is from property tax levies provided by Centerville and Washington Twp. residents. It does not receive operating monies from the city of Centerville, Washington Twp., Montgomery County or Five Rivers MetroParks.