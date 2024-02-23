Centerville school levy: Residents debate finances ahead of March 19 tax vote

In November, voters rejected a 5.9-mill levy that would have generated about $12.9 million per year, by a 57-43 vote ratio.

The current levy has caused some controversy among Centerville and Washington Twp. residents, who met at district events Jan. 31 and Feb. 22 to discuss the levy and ask questions of school leaders.

At the Jan. 31 meeting, residents asked why the district had not looked at cutting administration costs and health care costs. Wesney replied that Centerville’s administration ratio to students is extremely low (bottom 3% in Ohio according to state data), and that health care costs are determined by union contracts, which are in the process of being negotiated.

Ohio schools are funded by a mix of state money and local levies, with the state funds issued based on a formula that includes a calculation of the districts’ wealth. Because Centerville is considered a wealthier district, about 77% of the schools’ budget comes from local levies.

With property values going up, the school district will get more tax revenue, but taxes do not rise at nearly as high a percentage as values do, because of a 1970s Ohio law.

According to the district’s five-year forecast, Centerville Schools began deficit spending last year, and anticipate that it will continue unless the budget is significantly cut or a new tax levy is passed. Last year’s deficit was $1.2 million, according to the forecast document.

Centerville schools spent about $114 million last school year and are projecting to spend $119 million this year. The district had about $33 million in the bank at the end of the year, or about 28% of a year’s spending. That’s a little less than the average for local school districts (38%) according to recent Dayton Daily News research. The state suggests schools have 30 to 60 days of cash on hand.

At a second meeting, held Feb. 22, Jon Fairs, a parent in the district and Centerville graduate, encouraged people to vote for the levy.

“We need to continue to offer these opportunities for all these kids,” he said.

Will Manning, another parent of students in the district, said he and his family are struggling with rising costs of food, utilities and childcare.

“I can’t afford it anymore,” he said. “I want to give more. I want to say yes. But I physically cannot.”

Teacher pay

Some at the Jan. 31 meeting and at a second meeting on Feb. 22 said school employee pay is high. According to the current Centerville teachers’ union contract, the starting pay for a Centerville teacher with no experience is $45,074 per year, and the very most a Centerville teacher can make is $117,171 (34-plus years of experience plus a master’s degree and 30 additional credit hours).

In Kettering Schools, base pay starts at $42,507 and the top of the range is $108,818, and in Springboro, base pay is $44,253 and the top of the range is $102,336. In Beavercreek, base pay is $43,668 and the maximum a teacher could make is $114,371.

Wesney said the Centerville teachers’ contract expires in June and is currently being negotiated.

“Although we cannot discuss ongoing negotiations, our goal is always to remain good stewards of taxpayer dollars while offering quality educational programs for our students,” said Sarah Swan, spokeswoman for the district. “This includes recruiting and retaining high-quality teachers and support staff during a period of teacher and labor shortages.”

Swan noted that according to the Ohio Department of Education’s 2023 District Profile Report, which aggregates data for each district in Ohio, Centerville’s average teacher salary is $83,112.56 and more than 67% of teachers have over 10 years of experience. The salary figure is in the top 7% statewide, and highest in the core Dayton area.

The school districts that the state considers similar to Centerville have an average teacher salary of $80,369, while the overall state average is $66,399, according to the ODE report. Mason is the only district geographically near Centerville that has a higher average salary, at $90,764, while Kettering, Lakota and Beavercreek are all between $79,000 and $81,000.

Academic performance

On the most recent state report card, Centerville City Schools was graded very high. The district was among the 12% of schools statewide to earn the top rating of five stars overall.

In raw report card rating points, they were in the top 10% statewide.

In progress, which measures year-over-year student growth in test performance, they were among the very best in the state, earning five stars. One detailed measure of growth put them in the top 4% of the state and another had them in the top 1%.

Anticipated cuts

Whether the levy passes or not, the district expects to cut $1.27 million next school year. Those cuts include four teaching positions (one each from high school math, science and special education, plus a middle school physical education teacher), plus reductions in support staff (five special education teachers’ aides, two custodians, one bus driver and 2.5 clerical positions).

The district also plans to hire new essential staff at the lowest starting salary possible when replacing retiring staff and will increase preschool tuition by 10% for typically developing students.

Wesney said the district expects to make staff cuts through retirements and resignations, not layoffs.

If the March levy does not pass, the district expects to make $1.62 million in additional cuts in the 2024-2025 school year. That would include 10.75 “certified” position cuts (three high school teachers, two middle school gym teachers, five elementary school teachers and 0.75 of a school counselor position). They would also cut five special education teacher aides and 11 clerical positions.

Wesney said the second round of cuts could include layoffs.

In Round 2, the district also would increase school fees for preschool through eighth-grade students by $5 to $15. They would increase pay-to-play participate fees by 20%, building use fees by 10% and athletic field rentals by 25%. The district would also evaluate supplemental contracts (staff pay for co-curricular and extracurricular positions) for additional reductions.

One more community meeting will be held on Wednesday, March 13 at 6:30 p.m. in the Tower Heights Middle School cafeteria, 195 N. Johanna Dr. Election Day is March 19.