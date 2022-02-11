Centerville, Beavercreek schools drop mask mandate

Centerville noted the high vaccination rates in Centerville zip codes - 79% in the 45458 zip code and 77% in 45459 - and the falling numbers of COVID-19 cases.

“We know there may be individuals who prefer to keep wearing a mask, and that choice will be acceptable and supported. This decision was made with the support of all members of the Board of Education,” said Dr. Tom Henderson, Centerville superintendent.

Xenia schools also dropped their mask mandate earlier this week.

Some districts, including Kettering, Trotwood-Madison, Mad River, Oakwood and Dayton Public, still have mask mandates. A few school districts have already taken away mask requirements, including Tipp City, Troy, Miamisburg and Huber Heights.

Governors in Connecticut, Delaware, New Jersey and Oregon announced Monday they would lift mask requirements in schools in upcoming weeks, according to the Associated Press.