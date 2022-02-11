Hamburger icon
Centerville, Beavercreek schools drop mask mandate

Children at Cline Elementary School in Centerville load into buses after the first day of school Wednesday August 18, 2021. All of the kids were wearing masks. JIM NOELKER/STAFF

Credit: JIM NOELKER

Local News
By Eileen McClory, Dayton Daily News
Updated 24 minutes ago

Centerville and Beavercreek both announced Friday that the school districts would be dropping their mask mandates in the near future.

Beavercreek schools will no longer require students or staff to wear masks beginning Feb. 22, the district said in a letter to parents. Centerville schools announced in a letter to parents Friday that the district would no longer require masks to be worn at school beginning on Monday, Feb. 14.

Beavercreek superintendent Paul Otten cited the falling number of COVID-19 cases as part of the decision. The district still recommends masks for unvaccinated students, staff and visitors indoors, Otten said.

He said the district will continue to monitor the situation.

“I believe this is a step in the right direction of getting our district closer to our pre-pandemic practices,” Otten said.

Centerville noted the high vaccination rates in Centerville zip codes - 79% in the 45458 zip code and 77% in 45459 - and the falling numbers of COVID-19 cases.

“We know there may be individuals who prefer to keep wearing a mask, and that choice will be acceptable and supported. This decision was made with the support of all members of the Board of Education,” said Dr. Tom Henderson, Centerville superintendent.

Xenia schools also dropped their mask mandate earlier this week.

Some districts, including Kettering, Trotwood-Madison, Mad River, Oakwood and Dayton Public, still have mask mandates. A few school districts have already taken away mask requirements, including Tipp City, Troy, Miamisburg and Huber Heights.

Governors in Connecticut, Delaware, New Jersey and Oregon announced Monday they would lift mask requirements in schools in upcoming weeks, according to the Associated Press.

