Centerville seeks designs for U.S. Space Force medallion at Stubbs Park memorial

Artists can submit designs until July 15, according to the city. The selected artist will receive $750 compensation. Additional information on requirements for the design are available at centervilleohio.gov/veteransart.

That update to the memorial also includes the addition of the Global War on Terror to an existing monument and a stone lectern that will feature details about the existing memorial and the purpose it serves for the Centerville and Washington Twp. communities.

Established in 2019, the U.S. Space Force is not yet represented at the Stubbs Park Veterans Memorial Plaza.

The Veterans Memorial was first dedicated at Leonard E. Stubbs Park on July 4, 1989, under the direction of the Centerville-Washington Veterans Memorial Committee. A brick plaza and monuments representing each of the U.S. military branches have been added through the years.

The city of Centerville is trying to raise approximately $43,000 to support the cost of the project. Centerville-Washington Foundation awarded Centerville a Community Support Grant to fund a portion of it.