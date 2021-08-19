Centerville student wins Space Camp Hall of Fame Award

A Centerville student who is entering sixth grade won a Hall of Fame award at Space Camp at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center.
Shriyan Set of Normandy Elementary School earned the Robotics Hall of Fame award and scholarship by pursuing a research project on pediatric brain tumor research at Dayton Children’s Hospital Neurosurgery Research Lab.
The weeklong Space Camp promotes science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) while training students and offering hands-on activities and missions based on teamwork, leadership and problem-solving, according to a release.
Shriyan spent the week training with a team that flew a simulated space mission. The crew participated in experiments and completed an extra-vehicular activity (EVA), or spacewalk.
Space Camp is located in Huntsville, Alabama, and uses astronaut training techniques to engage trainees in real-world applications of STEM subjects. Students sleep in quarters designed to resemble the ISS and train in simulators like those used by NASA.