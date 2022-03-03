Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Centerville superintendent announces retirement

Tom Henderson. LISA POWELL / STAFF FILE

Credit: Lisa Powell

caption arrowCaption
Tom Henderson. LISA POWELL / STAFF FILE

Credit: Lisa Powell

Credit: Lisa Powell

Local News
By Eileen McClory, Dayton Daily News
Updated 30 minutes ago

Centerville Schools superintendent announced his retirement to the community on Thursday night in a letter to district families.

Tom Henderson has spent 42 years in education, with 31 dedicated to Centerville Schools. He plans to retire effective Aug. 1.

ExploreBackpack bill: Great tool for families or scourge to public schools?

“The Centerville community has been my home for over 50 years and it has been a privilege to work alongside so many talented Centerville/Washington Township administrators, staff, students, community leaders, volunteers and parents,” he said.

Henderson said he plans to spend time with his family and that he would continue to work, though he did not say what he planned to do.

“I owe a huge debt of gratitude to the Centerville community for providing me with the extraordinary opportunity to serve in such an outstanding organization,” he said.

Sarah Swan, Centerville Schools spokeswoman, said Thursday night that the board is still in the early planning phases of the process to start the search for a new superintendent, so there are no details yet to share.

Henderson could not immediately be reached for comment Thursday night.

In Other News
1
Greene County lights up courthouse in support of Ukraine
2
Legal battles continue in state House, Senate redistricting fight
3
Local lawmaker seeks temporary repeal of state gas tax, some fees
4
Ohio’s COVID transmission rate just over 100 cases per 100,000 people
5
Supporters line area overpasses for People’s Convoy on I-70

About the Author

Eileen McClory is the education reporter for the Dayton Daily News. She grew up in the Dayton area and returned to cover her hometown.

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top