Centerville superintendent announces retirement

Centerville Schools superintendent announced his retirement to the community on Thursday night in a letter to district families.
Tom Henderson has spent 42 years in education, with 31 dedicated to Centerville Schools. He plans to retire effective Aug. 1.
“The Centerville community has been my home for over 50 years and it has been a privilege to work alongside so many talented Centerville/Washington Township administrators, staff, students, community leaders, volunteers and parents,” he said.
Henderson said he plans to spend time with his family and that he would continue to work, though he did not say what he planned to do.
“I owe a huge debt of gratitude to the Centerville community for providing me with the extraordinary opportunity to serve in such an outstanding organization,” he said.
Sarah Swan, Centerville Schools spokeswoman, said Thursday night that the board is still in the early planning phases of the process to start the search for a new superintendent, so there are no details yet to share.
Henderson could not immediately be reached for comment Thursday night.
