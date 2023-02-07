Washington Twp. eyes development of Tim Hortons on 725, now vacant over 5 years

Constructed in 1980, the 2,820-square-foot building is owned by Tim Donut U.S. Limited Inc. Gone is the signage on the front of the building, plus a monument sign along Congress Park Drive and a “for lease” sign along Ohio 725. Prior orders to abate nuisances remain affixed to the building’s door.

Tim Hortons officials could not be reached for comment as to why the location has not been sold and what it plans to do moving forward.

Columbus-based CT Corporation System, the property owner’s registered agent, told this news outlet it can accept services and processes on behalf of Tim Hortons but cannot comment on the business dealings of the coffee house and restaurant chain.

Trangenstein said the site is on the township’s radar as “a prime opportunity for development” along its downtown Miamisburg-Centerville Road corridor.

“Obviously, we can’t speak to Miamisburg-Centerville Road once it crosses into the incorporated city (of Centerville), turning into East Franklin Street, and the state of properties along the stretch that intersects with Clyo Road,” she said. “However, we have seen tremendous investment and development on the township side of the corridor.”

She said that includes a façade improvement to the Yankee Station shopping center and business development, such as the opening of new restaurants, Including Old Scratch Pizza in October 2019, Panera Bread in September 2021, Crumbl Cookies in February 2022 and more. Panda Express is also expected to locate on that stretch in the near future.

“So as far as marketability goes, that location is well-suited for redevelopment, should the property owner be willing to engage in that conversation,” Trangenstein said.