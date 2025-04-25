Centerville votes to extend medical marijuana ban

A previously enacted nine-month ban was set to end May 8.

The resolution says Centerville is taking more time to decide whether to limit or ban medical marijuana businesses in Centerville or set rules for where they can operate.

“City staff will require additional time to review and make recommendations on zoning, prohibition and/or limitations of medical marijuana so that any necessary regulations conform to goals of the City of Centerville and help ensure the public peace, health, safety, and welfare of its citizens,” the resolution says.

Despite this month’s move by council, residents may still legally use and possess up to 2.5 ounces of medical marijuana, as long as it is not in extract form.

Ohio legalized medical marijuana in 2016 with House Bill 523, but Centerville imposed a temporary ban that expired in 2017 without updating the city’s zoning rules. In 2023, voters approved Issue 2, legalizing recreational marijuana for adults 21-plus and allowing local governments to regulate cannabis businesses. Centerville responded with two nine-month moratoriums on medical and recreational marijuana businesses, later extended to May 2025.

Meanwhile, several nearby communities, including Kettering, Oakwood, Springboro and others have prohibited recreational cannabis businesses, while some communities have opted to allow dispensaries and cultivation facilities.